Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 30th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 04:30 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan today 2021

Check the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, June 30th 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 157.17
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 157.74
Read More

Gold Rate in Kuwait
1 hour ago
Gold Price in Kuwait today on, 30th June 2021

KWD: Kuwait Gold Price today Per 10 Gram – Check live international gold rates...
GOLD RATES SAUDI ARABIA
2 hours ago
Saudi Gold Rates on, 30th June 2021

SAR: Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 212.41 for 24k per...
today gold rates in dubai
2 hours ago
Dubai gold rate today on, 30th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in Dubai updated on, (30th June, 2021) 24 Carat...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 30th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency rates in Pakistan today on 30th June 2021, Check currency...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
3 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR open market on, 30th June 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Gold Price in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 30th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (30th, June 2021) is Rs. 90100...
