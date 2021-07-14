Double Click 728 x 90
Currency rates in Pakistan – 14th July 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 05:30 am
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Currency Rate in Pakistan today on 14th July 2021, Find currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All rates according to the open market.

Currency Rates In Pakistan Today

Find today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 14th July 2021).

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
U.S. Dollar USD 159.40 PKR 159.50 PKR
Euro EUR 186.10 PKR 188.10 PKR
British Pound GBP 217.60 PKR 220.60 PKR
UAE Dirham AED 42.15 PKR 42.65 PKR
Saudi Riyal SAR 42.10 PKR 42.60 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.50 PKR 484.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar CAD 125.10 PKR 127.10 PKR
Australian Dollar AUD 118.10 PKR 120.10 PKR
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 PKR 394.50 PKR
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 PKR 1.44 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.50 PKR 36.85 PKR
Qatari Riyal QAR 39.50 PKR 40.10 PKR
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.70 PKR 388.70 PKR
Thai Bhat THB 4.80 PKR 4.90 PKR
Chinese Yuan CNY 23.50 PKR 23.65 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.65 PKR 16.90 PKR
Danish Krone DKK 23.20 PKR 23.50 PKR
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 PKR 96.95 PKR
Singapore Dollar SGD 115.70 PKR 117.70 PKR
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 PKR 17.70 PKR
Swedish Krona SEK 17.80 PKR 18.05 PKR
Swiss Franc CHF 159.10 PKR 160.00 PKR
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 PKR 2.10 PKR

 

Read More

USD TO AED
50 seconds ago
USD to AED: Today 1 Dollar rate in UAE Dirham, 14th July 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
KWD TO PKR
6 mins ago
KWD to PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti dinar rate to Pakistan Rupees, 14th July 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies...
GBP to PKR
10 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 14th July 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 220.39 PKR...
AUD TO PKR
15 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Latest Australian dollar to PKR Rates on, July 14, 2021

Here is an updated list of AUD TO PKR (Australian Dollar to ...
Eur to PKR
20 mins ago
Today 1 Euro to PKR exchange rates on, July 14, 2021

Karachi: Today's EURO to PKR exchange rate in the currency market (updated...
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
2 hours ago
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan – 14th July 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
