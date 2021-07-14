Currency rates in Pakistan – 14th July 2021

Karachi: Currency Rate in Pakistan today on 14th July 2021, Find currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All rates according to the open market.
Currency Rates In Pakistan Today
Find today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 14th July 2021).
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S. Dollar
|USD
|159.40 PKR
|159.50 PKR
|Euro
|EUR
|186.10 PKR
|188.10 PKR
|British Pound
|GBP
|217.60 PKR
|220.60 PKR
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|42.15 PKR
|42.65 PKR
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42.10 PKR
|42.60 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50 PKR
|484.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|125.10 PKR
|127.10 PKR
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|118.10 PKR
|120.10 PKR
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50 PKR
|394.50 PKR
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41 PKR
|1.44 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.50 PKR
|36.85 PKR
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50 PKR
|40.10 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.70 PKR
|388.70 PKR
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80 PKR
|4.90 PKR
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|23.50 PKR
|23.65 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.65 PKR
|16.90 PKR
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20 PKR
|23.50 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25 PKR
|96.95 PKR
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|115.70 PKR
|117.70 PKR
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45 PKR
|17.70 PKR
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|17.80 PKR
|18.05 PKR
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.10 PKR
|160.00 PKR
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03 PKR
|2.10 PKR