Dollar rate in Pakistan – 2nd July 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 06:30 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan

Check the latest us-dollar rate open market. (Updated, July 2nd 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 157.17
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 158.10
