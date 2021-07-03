Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Dollar rate in Pakistan – 4 July 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 04:30 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Dollar Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Find the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, July 4 2021)

    • USD to PKR (buying rate): 156.17
    • USD to PKR (selling rate): 156.90
Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
1 min ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR rates on, 4 July 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
31 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR on, 4 July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 4 July 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency rates in Pakistan today on 4 July 2021, Check currency...
SBP starts releasing regular data on Roshan Digital Accounts, record inflows reported
10 hours ago
SBP starts releasing regular data on Roshan Digital Accounts, record inflows reported

KARACHI: The central bank from Saturday started releasing regular data on the...
Pakistan eyes stronger market
12 hours ago
Pakistan eyes stronger market presence in China through CIIE

BEIJING: Pakistan attaches great importance to the China International Import Expo (CIIE)...
PSX
12 hours ago
Pakistan stocks to remain volatile next week ahead of results season

KARACHI: Having witnessed a flattish outgoing week, the Pakistan stocks are expected...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
1 min ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR rates on, 4 July 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
31 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR on, 4 July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 4 July 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency rates in Pakistan today on 4 July 2021, Check currency...
gold rate in pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 4 July 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (4, July 2021) is Rs. 85270...