BeePool is closing among China’s crypto crackdown

The fourth-largest Ethereum (ETH) mining pool, BeePool, is closing among China’s crypto crackdowns.

The China-based ETH mining pool publicized that it would close operations “in response to the latest regulatory policies.”

Effective directly, the registering of new users and the adding of sub-accounts for present users will be obsolete, and all mining access servers are likely to have ceased operating by Oct. 15.

The statement drives just a day after news broke that SparkPool, the second-largest ETH mining pool, will have postponed operations by the end of the month for related motives.

Among them, BeePool and SparkPool account for over one-quarter of ETH’s hash rate.