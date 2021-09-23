Exports of electric fans decreased by 21.35% during July and August

Syed AhadWeb Editor

23rd Sep, 2021. 10:09 pm
Exports of electric fans

Exports of electric fans from the country have declined by 21.35 percent year-on-year in the first two months of the current financial year.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, exports of electric fans in July and August this year earned the country $4.43 million in foreign exchange, down 21.35 percent from the same period last fiscal In the same period of the previous financial year, the country earned 5.64 million from the export of electric fans.

Electric fans export in August 2021 generated $2.12 million in foreign exchange, down 5.51 percent from August last year, compared to $2.25 million in August last year.

