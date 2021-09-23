The annual meeting of FCCI will be convened on Sept 30, 2021

Syed AhadWeb Editor

23rd Sep, 2021. 09:58 pm
FCCI

Faisalabad: The annual general meeting of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will be convened on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

A spokesman of the Faisalabad Chamber said that the newly elected officials of the chamber for the New Year would also be formally announced at the annual general meeting including the presentation of the chamber’s performance report for the current year and the new officials would take charge of their posts.

