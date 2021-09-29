Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) lifts hint of Utility Token

Syed AhadWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 07:43 pm
Tourism Authority of Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is discovering the option of making its own utility token in an offer to promote cryptocurrency revenue from visitors.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is reportedly in debates with the Stock Exchange of Thailand over the launch of TAT Coin and is considering the regulatory and possible features of such a project.

The authority’s governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, stated Thailand had to “prepare” its digital structure along with digital literacy for its tourism workers as it connected to cryptocurrency.

“The traditional business model might not be able to keep up with the new changes,” said Yuthasak.

If developed, the token’s value might ease the transfer of vouchers into TAT coins, increasing liquidity between tourism operators.

It might too signal to the rest of the cryptocurrency world that Thailand’s tourism sector is back open for business as it tries to cope with the after-effects of COVID-19.

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

14 mins ago
Crypto acceptance remains to gain momentum in Switzerland

Crypto acceptance remains to gain energy in Switzerland as local financial regulators...
38 mins ago
Elon Musk expressed support for cryptocurrency, naming it indestructible

As worldwide regulators remain to inspect the crypto industry, Elon Musk, CEO...
1 hour ago
Huobi moved extensive parts of its operations out of China

Huobi Global cryptocurrency exchange moved extensive parts of its operations out of...
1 hour ago
China, Bangladesh discuss economic, trade ties in post-Covid era

DHAKA: China and Bangladesh have discussed how to promote the healthy development...
1 hour ago
Pakistan stocks remain bearish on global commodity price hike

KARACHI: Pakistan stocks witnessed a massive selloff, falling below the level of...
2 hours ago
Chinese firm to set up dairy farming units in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Royal Group of China, a Chinese company is set to establish...