Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) lifts hint of Utility Token
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is discovering the option of making its own utility token in an offer to promote cryptocurrency revenue from visitors.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is reportedly in debates with the Stock Exchange of Thailand over the launch of TAT Coin and is considering the regulatory and possible features of such a project.
The authority’s governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, stated Thailand had to “prepare” its digital structure along with digital literacy for its tourism workers as it connected to cryptocurrency.
“The traditional business model might not be able to keep up with the new changes,” said Yuthasak.
If developed, the token’s value might ease the transfer of vouchers into TAT coins, increasing liquidity between tourism operators.
It might too signal to the rest of the cryptocurrency world that Thailand’s tourism sector is back open for business as it tries to cope with the after-effects of COVID-19.
