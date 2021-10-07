Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 8th October 2021

08th Oct, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (8th October 2021) is Rs. 98165 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 115600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today

Karachi Is the largest hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today 1 tola gold price in Pakistan today 2021 is Rs. 115600

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 115600 Rs. 106,000 Rs. 101148
per 10 Gram Rs. 99108 Rs. 90850 Rs. 86720
per Gram Gold Rs. 8388 Rs 99,108 Rs 8672

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s Gold Rates in Pakistan, Karachi, and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Check latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

