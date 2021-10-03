US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 3rd October 2021
Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar price in Pakistan on 3rd October 2021 is Rs. 170.75. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.
US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rate is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Check the 1 US Dollar buying rate and selling rate.
US Dollar rate in Pakistan
Find the updated US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 3rd October 2021.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|3rd Oct 2021
|170.00
|170.75
