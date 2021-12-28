PDWP approves 4 uplift projects worth Rs3.40 billion

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Tuesday approved execution of four development schemes of the irrigation sector with an estimated cost of Rs3.403 billion.

These schemes were approved in the meeting presided over by Planning and Development Board chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved scheme included re-modeling/re-sectioning of Rahim Yar Khan branch at the cost of Rs1.002 billion, rehabilitation of Minchin branch at the cost of Rs956.103 million, construction of flood bund from Hairo to Raikh Baghwala on the right side of River Indus at the cost of Rs1.412 billion and the feasibility study for Paikhel Lift Irrigation Scheme in Mianwali (PC-II) at the cost of Rs32.354 million.

The board members, secretaries of relevant departments and other senior officials attended the meeting.