Punjab IT board signs MoU for the advancement of public services

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Code for Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make collective efforts to advance open, inclusive, and innovative public services, a statement said.

The MoU will leverage each organisation’s comparative advantage to support high-quality and sustainable outcomes in the country through digital innovation, with the goal to improve e-governance, it added.

PITB chairman Azfar Manzoor and Code for Pakistan country head Samina Rizwan signed the document on behalf of their respective institutions.

Under the MoU, the Code for Pakistan will provide support to PITB on improving the Master Data Management Framework (MDMF). The other activities planned include leveraging a volunteer network to identify and provide services of subject matter experts who can advise PITB on matters of policy, strategy or product development when required.

It also includes co-organising community engagement events to raise awareness of PITB’s work, to set up a fellowship programme primarily focused on user research, data science and user experience and conducting user research for solutions and apps developed by PITB.

“Technology enhances our government’s ability to more effectively reach our citizens, and digital innovation and adoption is absolutely essential for our economy to grow,” PITB chairman Azfar Manzoor said.

“In order to achieve equitable and inclusive growth, we at PITB, and as representatives of our government, are deeply invested in finding new ways to serve the people, and for partnering with organisations that have a track record of improving governmental bodies through their work.”

“We look forward to seeing all that can be achieved from this collaboration with Code for Pakistan,” he added.

“This MoU lays down the framework for PITB and Code for Pakistan to engage in long term collaboration to undertake projects of mutual interest, particularly those that provide visible, discernable value to the people of Punjab. We are honoured and immensely excited about this opportunity to work with PITB’s excellent team,” Code for Pakistan country head Samina Rizwan said.