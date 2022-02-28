Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 05:24 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 28 February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 28th Feb 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,713.68.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 232.65 from previous day’s SAR 230.14.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 213.27 from the previous day’s SAR 210.96.

Check the updated Gold Rate in Saudia today on, 28th Feb 2022.

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
+1.09%
Gram 24K
232.65
Yesterday: 230.14
Gram 22K
213.27
Yesterday: 210.96
Gram 21K
203.57
Yesterday: 201.37
Gram 18K
174.49
Yesterday: 172.60
Ounce
7,236.48
Yesterday: 7,158.22
Tola
2,713.68
Yesterday: 2,684.33

