Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 28 February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 28th Feb 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,713.68.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 232.65 from previous day’s SAR 230.14.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 213.27 from the previous day’s SAR 210.96.

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia