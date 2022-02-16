Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 03:45 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 17th February 2022

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 17th Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,610.45.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 223.80 from previous day’s SAR 223.38.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 205.15 from previous day’s SAR 204.76.

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
Gram 24K
223.80
Yesterday: 223.38
Gram 22K
205.15
Yesterday: 204.76
Gram 21K
195.83
Yesterday: 195.46
Gram 18K
167.85
Yesterday: 167.53
Ounce
6,961.19
Yesterday: 6,947.98
Tola
2,610.45
Yesterday: 2,605.49

