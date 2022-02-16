Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 17th February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 17th Feb, 2022) 24k per tola stands at SAR 2,610.45.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 223.80 from previous day’s SAR 223.38.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 205.15 from previous day’s SAR 204.76.