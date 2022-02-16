Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 04:00 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 17th February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 04:00 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 17, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs. 125,300 per tola and Rs107420 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs125,300.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 125,300 Rs. 114852 Rs. 109,639 Rs. 93,974
per 10 Gram Rs. 107,420 Rs. 98470 Rs. 94,000 Rs. 80,570
per Gram Gold Rs. 10,742 Rs. 9847 Rs. 9,400 Rs. 8,057

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

7 hours ago
Hyundai Elantra New Feature in Pakistan

Hyundai-Nishat has introduced a new infotainment system for the Elantra — an...
7 hours ago
Pakistan bourse closes in red over petroleum price hike

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a dull session on Wednesday and closed...
9 hours ago
Honda Civic Vs. Peugeot 2008 Vs. Kia Sportage  [Comparison]

Honda has been aggressively teasing the 11th Generation Civic in recent weeks,...
10 hours ago
Full List of Rs 100 prize bond draw list 2022 - 15th February 2022

HYDERABAD: The 37th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, held today...
10 hours ago
Full list of Rs 1500 prize bond draw list 2022 – 15th February 2022

MUZZAFARABAD: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 announced today...
10 hours ago
Rupee gains 11 paisas as international oil prices slide

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 11 paisas against the dollar on Wednesday as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
16 mins ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 17th February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 17th Feb, 2022) 24k...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
31 mins ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 17th February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
31 mins ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 17th February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (17th, Feb 2022)...
Xiaomi Redmi K50
45 mins ago
The Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming comes with SD 8 Gen 1 and 120W charging

Xiaomi held an event in China earlier today to unveil the Redmi...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600