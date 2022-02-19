Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 04:00 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 20th Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 04:00 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 20, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs. 125,750 per tola and Rs107420 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs125,750 .

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 125,750 Rs. 114852 Rs. 109,639 Rs. 93,974
per 10 Gram Rs. 107,810 Rs. 98470 Rs. 94,000 Rs. 80,570
per Gram Gold Rs. 10,742 Rs. 9847 Rs. 9,400 Rs. 8,057

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

10 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 19th February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 19th Feb, 2022) 24k...
11 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 19th Feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
11 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 19 Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.600...
11 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 19 Feb 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (19, Feb 2022)...
1 day ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 19th February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 19, 2022)...
1 day ago
Honda Civic 2022 Will Launch Next Month: Reports

The 2017 Honda Civic's forthcoming introduction has the market abuzz. Several market...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Cynthia Perkins
29 mins ago
Cynthia Perkins, a Louisiana teacher, was punished after she laced her students’ ‘ cupcakes with her ex- husband’s sperm

A disgraced Louisiana teacher will spend decades in prison after pleading guilty...
Wordle Answer Today
36 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 20th February #246 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 246 that was released today, February 20,...
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook LIVE
49 mins ago
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch online tonight

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally meet in the middle of...
WWE Elimination Chamber 2022
56 mins ago
WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 results, recap: Brock Lesnar wins title

There was one thing Brock Lesnar had never done in his illustrious...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600