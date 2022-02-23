Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 04:00 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 24 February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 24, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs125,800 per tola and Rs107,853 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Karachi is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs125,800.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 125,800 Rs. 115319 Rs. 110,070 Rs. 94,348
per 10 Gram Rs. 107,853 Rs. 98870 Rs. 94,370 Rs. 80,890
per Gram Gold Rs. 10785 Rs. 9887 Rs. 9,437 Rs. 8,089

Find the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

