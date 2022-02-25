Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 04:00 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 26 February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 04:00 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 26, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs130,300 per tola and Rs111,710 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Karachi is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs130,300.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 130,300 Rs. 119,436 Rs. 114,013 Rs. 97,718
per 10 Gram Rs. 111,710 Rs. 102,400 Rs. 97,750 Rs. 83,780
per Gram Gold Rs. 11171 Rs. 10,240 Rs. 9,775 Rs. 8,378

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

8 hours ago
Meezan Bank disburses Rs1 billion under Kamyab Jawan Programme

KARACHI: Meezan Bank became the first and only Islamic bank to disburse...
8 hours ago
LCCI for signing free trade agreements with Iran

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Nauman Kabir has...
8 hours ago
PDWP approves Rs4.30 billion school and road development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved the execution...
8 hours ago
PPL posts Rs14.71 billion profit in second quarter FY22

KARACHI: The unconsolidated profit after tax of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) showed...
8 hours ago
Rupee falls for second straight day against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee fell for the second straight day against the dollar...
9 hours ago
Indonesia, Iran diplomats inaugurate Consumer Products exhibition at Expo Centre

KARACHI: Counsel General of Indonesia Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat has said that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Dollar rate in Pakistan
11 mins ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 26th February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Samsung Galaxy S22
27 mins ago
Sales of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 have begun in a number of countries

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series, as well as the Galaxy Tab S8...
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
34 mins ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available in India On March 9

Xiaomi's Redmi released the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S in...
Kate Middleton
41 mins ago
Kate Middleton’s touching letter in the guest book at the cabin where Prince William proposed

The Duchess of Cambridge left a beautiful note in the guest book...
Adsence Ad 300X600