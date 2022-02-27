Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 05:09 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 27 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 27, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs130,300 per tola and Rs111,710 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Karachi is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs130,300.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 130,300 Rs. 119,436 Rs. 114,013 Rs. 97,718
per 10 Gram Rs. 111,710 Rs. 102,400 Rs. 97,750 Rs. 83,780
per Gram Gold Rs. 11171 Rs. 10,240 Rs. 9,775 Rs. 8,378

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

