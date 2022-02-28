Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 28th February 2022
KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 28, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs130,300 per tola and Rs111,710 per 10 grams.
The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.
Karachi is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.
Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022
24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs130,300.
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|per Tola Gold
|Rs. 130,300
|Rs. 119,436
|Rs. 114,013
|Rs. 97,718
|per 10 Gram
|Rs. 111,710
|Rs. 102,400
|Rs. 97,750
|Rs. 83,780
|per Gram Gold
|Rs. 11171
|Rs. 10,240
|Rs. 9,775
|Rs. 8,378
Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
