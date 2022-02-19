Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 08:46 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Gold Rate in Qatar today on, 19th Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 08:46 pm
Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at Qatari riyal QAR 2,590.60 per tola on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme has increases to QAR 222.10 from the previous day’s QAR 219.35.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold Appreciated to QAR 203.59 from the previous day’s QAR 201.07.

Gold Rate in Qatar today

Gold Unit Qatari riyal
Gram 24K
222.10
Yesterday: 219.35
Gram 22K
203.59
Yesterday: 201.07
Gram 21K
194.34
Yesterday: 191.93
Gram 18K
166.58
Yesterday: 164.51
Ounce
6,908.26
Yesterday: 6,822.70
Tola
2,590.60
Yesterday: 2,558.51

Read More

4 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 19 Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.600...
4 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 19 Feb 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (19, Feb 2022)...
17 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 19th February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 19, 2022)...
20 hours ago
Honda Civic 2022 Will Launch Next Month: Reports

The 2017 Honda Civic's forthcoming introduction has the market abuzz. Several market...
1 day ago
APCNGA demands gas supply to CNG sector

KARACHI: Billions of rupees were lost while the employment of millions of...
1 day ago
ICI Pakistan forms joint venture with Tariq Glass

KARACHI: ICI Pakistan and Tariq Glass Industries have executed a joint venture...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022
8 mins ago
WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Schedule, Full Card, and How to Watch on Peacock

The Road to WrestleMania passes through Saudi Arabia following the Royal Rumble....
NBA All-Star Weekend 2022
13 mins ago
NBA All-Star Weekend 2022: Cade Cunningham is named Rising Stars MVP; players in the 3-point and dunk contests; live updates; how to watch

The league's finest rookies and second-year players, as well as a few...
PMC MDCAT Syllabus 2022
21 mins ago
PMC MDCAT Syllabus 2022 | Here You can Download MDCAT Syllabus

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions to MBBS...
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
22 mins ago
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in Pakistan & Features

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in Pakistan OnePlus Nord CE 5G price...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600