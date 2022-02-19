Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Gold Rate in Qatar today on, 19th Feb 2022
QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at Qatari riyal QAR 2,590.60 per tola on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme has increases to QAR 222.10 from the previous day’s QAR 219.35.
Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold Appreciated to QAR 203.59 from the previous day’s QAR 201.07.
Gold Rate in Qatar today
|Gold Unit
|Qatari riyal
|Gram 24K
|
222.10
Yesterday: 219.35
|Gram 22K
|
203.59
Yesterday: 201.07
|Gram 21K
|
194.34
Yesterday: 191.93
|Gram 18K
|
166.58
Yesterday: 164.51
|Ounce
|
6,908.26
Yesterday: 6,822.70
|Tola
|
2,590.60
Yesterday: 2,558.51
