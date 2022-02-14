Gold Rate in UAE on, 14th Feb 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (14th, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 225.25. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 211.50.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increased to AED 225.25 from previous day’s AED 221.25.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) Appreciated to AED 211.50 from previous day’s AED 208.00.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 14, feb 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat February 14 6,826.20 225.25 211.50 201.75 173.00

