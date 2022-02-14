Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 05:04 am
Gold Rate in UAE on, 14th Feb 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (14th, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 225.25. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 211.50.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increased to AED 225.25 from previous day’s AED 221.25.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) Appreciated to AED 211.50 from previous day’s AED 208.00.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 14, feb 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
February 14 6,826.20 225.25 211.50 201.75 173.00

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

