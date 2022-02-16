Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 03:30 am
Gold Rate in UAE on, 17th February 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (17th, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 225.00. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 211.25.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to AED 224.50 from previous day’s AED 224.25.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) Depreciated to AED 211.25 from previous day’s AED 210.50.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 17, Feb. 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
February 17 6,818.86 225.00 211.25 201.50 172.75
Previous 6,796.84 224.25 210.50 201.00 172.25

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

8 hours ago
Honda Civic Vs. Peugeot 2008 Vs. Kia Sportage  [Comparison]

Honda has been aggressively teasing the 11th Generation Civic in recent weeks,...
10 hours ago
Full List of Rs 100 prize bond draw list 2022 - 15th February 2022

HYDERABAD: The 37th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, held today...
10 hours ago
Full list of Rs 1500 prize bond draw list 2022 – 15th February 2022

MUZZAFARABAD: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 announced today...
10 hours ago
Rupee gains 11 paisas as international oil prices slide

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 11 paisas against the dollar on Wednesday as...
11 hours ago
Govt approves policy to boost capacity of textile industry

The government has approved a textile policy to boost the capacity of...
12 hours ago
SBP increases agriculture credit limits for agri financing

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has enhanced the indicative credit...

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
54 seconds ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 17th February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Xiaomi Redmi K50
15 mins ago
The Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming comes with SD 8 Gen 1 and 120W charging

Xiaomi held an event in China earlier today to unveil the Redmi...
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
20 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review

There have been a few phone launches in recent weeks, but one...
Bob Saget
25 mins ago
Additional records in the Bob Saget death investigation are being withheld by a judge

A Florida judge granted a temporary restraining order on Wednesday, preventing the...
