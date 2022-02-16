Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Gold Rate in UAE on, 17th February 2022
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (17th, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 225.00. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 211.25.
The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to AED 224.50 from previous day’s AED 224.25.
The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) Depreciated to AED 211.25 from previous day’s AED 210.50.
Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 17, Feb. 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.
|Date
|Ounce
|24 Carat
|22 Carat
|21 Carat
|18 Carat
|February 17
|6,818.86
|225.00
|211.25
|201.50
|172.75
|Previous
|6,796.84
|224.25
|210.50
|201.00
|172.25
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
