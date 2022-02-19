Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 05:14 pm
Gold Rate in UAE on, 19 Feb 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (19, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 229.75. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 215.75.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED 230.00 from previous day’s AED 229.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) Appreciated to AED 216.00 from previous day’s AED 215.75.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 19, Feb. 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
February 19 6,973.00 230.00 216.00 206.25 176.75

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

15 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 19th February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 19, 2022)...
18 hours ago
Honda Civic 2022 Will Launch Next Month: Reports

The 2017 Honda Civic's forthcoming introduction has the market abuzz. Several market...
23 hours ago
APCNGA demands gas supply to CNG sector

KARACHI: Billions of rupees were lost while the employment of millions of...
23 hours ago
ICI Pakistan forms joint venture with Tariq Glass

KARACHI: ICI Pakistan and Tariq Glass Industries have executed a joint venture...
24 hours ago
PISC board approves grant increment for employees

LAHORE: The board of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) has approved to...
24 hours ago
DG Khan Cement records Rs1.32 billion profit in 2QFY22

KARACHI: The profit after tax of DG Khan Cement Company Limited (DGKC)...

