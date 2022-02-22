Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 06:00 am
Gold Rate in UAE on, 22nd February 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (22, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 229.75. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 215.75.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED 230.00 from previous day’s AED 229.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) Appreciated to AED 216.00 from previous day’s AED 215.75.

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 22, Feb. 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
February 22 6,973.00 230.00 216.00 206.25 176.75

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

