Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:00 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Gold Rate in UAE today for, 25th February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:00 am
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (25, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 230.50, while 22k Carat gold price is AED 216.50.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED 230.50 from previous day’s AED 229.50.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) Appreciated to AED 216.50 from previous day’s AED 215.50.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 25, Feb. 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
February 25 6,987.68 230.50 216.50 206.50 177.00

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

Read More

10 hours ago
PHMEA stresses for speedy implementation of textile, apparel policy

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMEA) has called for...
10 hours ago
Spotify celebrate its first anniversary in Pakistan

KARACHI: Spotify has provided a global stage to the Pakistani creators as...
10 hours ago
ECC allows barter trade with Iran and Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has allowed barter...
11 hours ago
MG Teases a New Low-Cost Electric Vehicle with a 400-Kilometre Range [Video]

Morris Garages (MG) just teased its next electric hatchback, which is most...
11 hours ago
IPRI holds seminar on Pak-Gulf relations

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Thursday held a seminar...
11 hours ago
Joint ventures key to promote trade with Iran: official

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
16 mins ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 25th February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 25th Feb 2022) 24k...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
31 mins ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 25th February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
4 hours ago
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price In Pakistan, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro...
4 hours ago
Oppo Find X5| Oppo Unveils Its Best Phone To Date

The Oppo Find X5 Pro had its global premiere before having its...
Adsence Ad 300X600