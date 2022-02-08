Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 05:01 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 8 February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 05:01 pm
Gold rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 8, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs. 124,500 per tola and Rs106,739 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K and 18K.

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs124,500.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 124,500 Rs. 114,118 Rs. 108,939 Rs. 93,368
per 10 Gram Rs. 106,739 Rs. 97,840 Rs. 93,400 Rs. 80,050
per Gram Gold Rs. 97,844 Rs. 9,784 Rs. 9,340 Rs. 8,005

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

23 mins ago
Bahrain announces long-term visa to ‘boost economy’

MANAMA: Bahrain on Monday announced the creation of long-term visas for foreigners...
25 mins ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 8th February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
27 mins ago
OMR TO PKR: Today's Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 8th February 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
30 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today's Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 8th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
33 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 8th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
37 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on, 8th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
6 mins ago
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 8 February, How to Redeem Codes Daily

Garena free fire redeem codes 8th February: Best ways to redeem free...
SBP
10 mins ago
SBP imposes penalty of Rs523 million on banks in H1 FY22

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has imposed Rs523 million as...
turkey
11 mins ago
Turkey issues arrest warrant for 21 suspects

ANKARA - A Turkish prosecutor on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for...
UBL
15 mins ago
UBL gets approval for due diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has allowed United Bank Limited...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600