Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 06:00 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Latest Gold Rate in UAE on, 23rd February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 06:00 am
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (23rd, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 230.50, while 22k Carat gold price is AED 216.50.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED 230.50 from previous day’s AED 229.50.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) Appreciated to AED 216.50 from previous day’s AED 215.50.

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 23, Feb. 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
February 23 6,987.68 230.50 216.50 206.50 177.00

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

Read More

2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal on, 23rd Feb 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 23 February 2022, Check updated...
2 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.600 and...
2 hours ago
Huge Increase In Yamaha YBR125G Price

Yamaha Pakistan has raised the price of the Yamaha YBR125G yet again,...
8 hours ago
Peugeot 2008 Price in Pakistan, Specs and Features

Peugeot SUV crossover was presented by French automobile manufacturer Peugeot in early...
8 hours ago
Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan 2022 Specs and Features

People can now gather the Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan 2022, which...
9 hours ago
Africa's largest street art festival to return in Cape Town with new murals

CAPE TOWN, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The sixth edition of the International...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Bitcoin to PKR
16 mins ago
BTC TO PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 23rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
SAR TO PKR
31 mins ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23 February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.600 and...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
1 hour ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Currency rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal on, 23rd Feb 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 23 February 2022, Check updated...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600