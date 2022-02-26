Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia on, 26th Feb 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 26 Feb 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,713.68.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 232.65 from previous day’s SAR 230.14.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 213.27 from previous day’s SAR 210.96.

Gold rate in Saudi Arabia Today

Check the updated Gold Rate in Saudia today on, 25th Feb 2022.