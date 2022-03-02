Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 2nd March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 2nd March 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,707.34.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 232.11 from previous day’s SAR 227.86.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 212.77 from previous day’s SAR 208.87.

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia