Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:50 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, 2nd March 2022

Gold Rate In SAR: To Gold Rate In Saudi Arabia
SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 2nd March 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,707.34.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 232.11 from previous day’s SAR 227.86.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 212.77 from previous day’s SAR 208.87.

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
+1.86%
Gram 24K
232.11
Yesterday: 227.86
Gram 22K
212.77
Yesterday: 208.87
Gram 21K
203.10
Yesterday: 199.38
Gram 18K
174.08
Yesterday: 170.90
Ounce
7,219.58
Yesterday: 7,087.51
Tola
2,707.34
Yesterday: 2,657.82

