Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 10th March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 10th March 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,815.81.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 241.41 from previous day’s SAR 240.02.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 221.29 from previous day’s SAR 220.02.

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia