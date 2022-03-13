Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 07:40 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 13th March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 13th March 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,839.75.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to SAR 239.77 from previous day’s SAR 238.57.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came down to SAR 219.79 from previous day’s SAR 218.69.

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
+1.43%
Gram 24K
243.46
Yesterday: 240.02
Gram 22K
223.17
Yesterday: 220.02
Gram 21K
213.03
Yesterday: 210.02
Gram 18K
182.60
Yesterday: 180.01
Ounce
7,572.68
Yesterday: 7,465.58
Tola
2,839.75
Yesterday: 2,799.59

