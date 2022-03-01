Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 1st March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 1st March 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,687.01.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 230.37 from previous day’s SAR 227.85.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 211.17 from previous day’s SAR 208.86.