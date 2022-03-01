Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 06:00 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 1st March 2022

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 1st March 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,687.01.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 230.37 from previous day’s SAR 227.85.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 211.17 from previous day’s SAR 208.86.

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Check the updated Gold Rate in Saudia today on, 1st March 2022.

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
+1.10%
Gram 24K
230.37
Yesterday: 227.85
Gram 22K
211.17
Yesterday: 208.86
Gram 21K
201.57
Yesterday: 199.37
Gram 18K
172.77
Yesterday: 170.89
Ounce
7,165.37
Yesterday: 7,087.15
Tola
2,687.01
Yesterday: 2,657.68

