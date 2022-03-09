Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 04:02 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 10th March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 04:02 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 10, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs131,500 per tola and Rs112,740 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Karachi is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs131,500.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 131,500 Rs. 120,533 Rs. 115,062 Rs. 98,628
per 10 Gram Rs. 112,740 Rs. 103,340 Rs. 98,650 Rs. 84,560
per Gram Gold Rs. 11,274 Rs. 10,334 Rs. 9,865 Rs. 8,456

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Read More

10 hours ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 9 March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs392.850 and...
10 hours ago
KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 9th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs481.850 and...
10 hours ago
QAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 9th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs39.90 and...
10 hours ago
AUD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 9th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs128.00 and...
10 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR - Today Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 9 March 2022

Dogecoin to PKR – The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
10 hours ago
BTC TO PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 9 March 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Rocket moon crash LIVE:
3 mins ago
A mind-blowing video shows how a Chinese rocket collided with the Moon three days ago

A LARGE PIECE OF SPACE ROCKET DEBRIS IS BELIEVED TO HAVE CRASHED...
Rocket moon crash LIVE:
7 mins ago
Rocket moon crash LIVE: Space junk ‘HITS’ the moon at 5,800mph, and China denies responsibility after SpaceX is blamed for the ‘error.’

AN OUT-OF-CONTROL rocket component the size of a school bus has most...
Felicity Blunt
12 mins ago
Felicity Blunt, who is Stanley Tucci’s wife?

STANLEY TUcci made a name for himself as a passionate family cook,...
Doja Cat tour 2022
19 mins ago
How to get tickets for the Doja Cat tour in 2022?

DOJA Cat has swept the world by storm since her meteoric rise...
Adsence Ad 300X600