Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 10th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 10, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs131,500 per tola and Rs112,740 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.