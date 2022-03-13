Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 05:30 am
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 13th March 2022

Gold rate in Pakistan
KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 13, 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs133,900 per tola and Rs114,800 per 10 grams.

The gold price in Pakistan usually depends on different factors such as USD to PKR rate and fluctuation in the international gold market. The purest form of gold is in 24K, whereas it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Karachi is the main hub for Gold Rate, every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

24k Per tola gold rate in Pakistan is Rs133,900.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 133,900 Rs. 122737 Rs. 117162 Rs. 100424
per 10 Gram Rs. 114,800 Rs. 105230 Rs. 100450 Rs. 86100
per Gram Gold Rs. 11,480 Rs. 10523 Rs. 10045 Rs. 8610

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

