Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 06:30 am
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 12th March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 06:30 am
Gold rate in Qatar
QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at Qatari riyal QAR 2,740.84 per tola on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme has increases to QAR 234.98 from the previous day’s QAR 230.68.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold Appreciated to QAR 215.40 from the previous day’s QAR 211.46.

Gold Rate in Qatar today

Gold Unit Qatari riyal
+1.86%
Gram 24K
234.98
Yesterday: 230.68
Gram 22K
215.40
Yesterday: 211.46
Gram 21K
205.61
Yesterday: 201.85
Gram 18K
176.24
Yesterday: 173.01
Ounce
7,308.90
Yesterday: 7,175.23
Tola
2,740.84
Yesterday: 2,690.71

