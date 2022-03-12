Gold Rate in Qatar on, 12th March 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at Qatari riyal QAR 2,740.84 per tola on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme has increases to QAR 234.98 from the previous day’s QAR 230.68.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold Appreciated to QAR 215.40 from the previous day’s QAR 211.46.