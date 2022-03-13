Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:00 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Gold Rate in Qatar on, 13th March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:00 am
Gold rate in Qatar
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at Qatari riyal QAR 2,714.36 per tola on, March 13, 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme has increases to QAR 232.71 from the previous day’s QAR 232.72.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold Appreciated to QAR 213.32 from the previous day’s QAR 213.33.

Gold Rate in Qatar today

Gold Unit Qatari riyal
0.00%
Gram 24K
232.71
Yesterday: 232.72
Gram 22K
213.32
Yesterday: 213.33
Gram 21K
203.62
Yesterday: 203.63
Gram 18K
174.53
Yesterday: 174.54
Ounce
7,238.28
Yesterday: 7,238.57
Tola
2,714.36
Yesterday: 2,714.46

Read More

2 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 13th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs47.150 and...
3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 13th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 13,...
3 hours ago
BTC TO PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 13 March 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
4 hours ago
USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 13th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 USD to PKR was Rs178.750 and...
4 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 13th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.500...
12 hours ago
Lucky Motors launches Peugeot SUVs in Pakistan

KARACHI: The European automotive manufacturer, Peugeot, has officially launched operations in Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
22 mins ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 13th March 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 13th March 2022) 24k...
EUR TO PKR
29 mins ago
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 13th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs195.00 and...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
1 hour ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 13th March 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (13th, March 2022) today...
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
2 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 13th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs47.150 and...
Adsence Ad 300X600