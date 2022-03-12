Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 06:17 am
Gold Rate in UAE on, 12th March 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (12th, March 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 240.50, while 22k Carat gold price is AED 226.00.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to AED 240.50 from previous day’s AED 242.00.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) depreciated to AED 226.00 from previous day’s AED 227.25.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 12th, March. 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
March 12 7,292.29 240.50 226.00 215.50 184.75

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

