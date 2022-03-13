Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 06:38 am
Gold Rate in UAE on, 13th March 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (13th, March 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 241.25, while 22k Carat gold price is AED 226.50.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme decreases to AED 241.25 from previous day’s AED 240.50.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) depreciated to AED 226.50 from previous day’s AED 226.00.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 13th, March. 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
March 13 7,310.64 241.25 226.50 216.25 185.25

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

