Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 15 Aug 2022
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 15 Aug 2022

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 15 Aug 2022

Articles
Advertisement
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 15 Aug 2022

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 15 Aug 2022

Advertisement

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 57.8 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR is 58.80. Updated on, 15 Aug 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today57.858.80

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD211214
EuroEUR217220
British PoundGBP256260
UAE DirhamAED57.858.8
Saudi RiyalSAR56.557.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD732.99737.99
Canadian DollarCAD175.7177.05
Australian DollarAUD159.29160.54
Omani RiyalOMR583.74588.24
Japanese YenJPY1.61.67
Malaysian RinggitMYR50.3650.81
Qatari RiyalQAR61.6662.16
Bahrain DinarBHD596.93601.43
Thai BhatTHB6.656.75
Chinese YuanCNY33.3833.63
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.628.95
Danish KroneDKK31.1731.52
New Zealand DollarNZD144.21145.41
Singapore DollarSGD163.94165.24
Norwegians KroneNOK23.623.9
Swedish KronaSEK22.3622.66
Swiss FrancCHF238.47240.22
Indian RupeeINR2.842.92

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 25th Feb 2023
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 25th Feb 2023
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 25th Feb 2023
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 25th Feb 2023
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 25th Feb 2023
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 25th Feb 2023
USD TO PKR - Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan - 24 Feb 2023
USD TO PKR - Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan - 24 Feb 2023
SBP receives $700mn loan from Chinese bank
SBP receives $700mn loan from Chinese bank
Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign $1bn trade agreement
Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign $1bn trade agreement
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story