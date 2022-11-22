BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 23rd Nov 2022

Although it is still consolidating in a narrow trading range between $15,800 and $17,200, Bitcoin is currently trading in a bearish manner due to the continuous market instability.

Early on November 21, major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red, with the market cap of cryptocurrencies down roughly 4% to $803 billion from the day before. On the other hand, the total volume of the crypto market rose by 59% to $52.85 billion in the previous day.

DeFi saw $4.60 billion in total volume, or 8% of the cryptocurrency market’s overall 24-hour volume. While the entire volume of all stablecoins was slightly over $51 billion, or 97% of the cryptocurrency market’s 24-hour volume.

Today Bitcoin Price