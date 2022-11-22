BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 23rd Nov 2022

Advertisement
Although it is still consolidating in a narrow trading range between $15,800 and $17,200, Bitcoin is currently trading in a bearish manner due to the continuous market instability.

Early on November 21, major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red, with the market cap of cryptocurrencies down roughly 4% to $803 billion from the day before. On the other hand, the total volume of the crypto market rose by 59% to $52.85 billion in the previous day.

DeFi saw $4.60 billion in total volume, or 8% of the cryptocurrency market’s overall 24-hour volume. While the entire volume of all stablecoins was slightly over $51 billion, or 97% of the cryptocurrency market’s 24-hour volume.

Today Bitcoin Price

DATEBTCUSD
Today0116,174.22
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is currently trading at $16,112 and has a $28 billion 24-hour trading volume. Almost the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has decreased by over 3%. With a live market capitalization of $309 billion, down from $352 billion, CoinMarketCap is currently ranked top.

The total quantity is 21,000,000 BTC coins, and there are currently 19,213,150 BTC coins in circulation.

A breakout will determine the direction of the price movement for bitcoin, which has settled into a trading range between $16,000 and $17,000.

A cross over this level might take Bitcoin to the next resistance area of $18,100. Currently, Bitcoin is seeing immediate opposition near the $17,250 level.

The immediate support level for Bitcoin is $15,800, and a negative breakthrough of this level might lead to more selling space down to $15,800. A further breakdown below $15,800, though, may push Bitcoin as low as $14,550.

Also Read

ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 23rd Nov 2022
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 23rd Nov 2022

The price of Ethereum, the second-most valuable cryptocurrency, is fluctuating sideways between...

