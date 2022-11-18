Haval H6 hybrid SUV Is officially unveiled by Sazgar in Pakistan

Advertisement
  The H6 HEV is Pakistan's first locally built hybrid electric vehicle.
  It has a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.
  The top speed is restricted to 180 km/h in order to protect the electric motor and battery.
In Pakistan, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has taken a giant step ahead by formally introducing the H6 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV). By doing this, the company has significantly surpassed its competitors. The H6 HEV is Pakistan’s first locally built hybrid electric vehicle, hence this is a significant development.

The hosts described the beginnings, development, and accomplishments of the company. The SEWL founder spoke to the audience about the company’s future goals, which include the introduction of locally built versions of the Haval Jolion and the H6 Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). The owner omitted any information regarding the vehicles’ precise launch dates or timetable.

The marketing director then went through the specifications of the SUV with the crowd. The Haval H6 HEV is a C Plus-segment crossover SUV that competes with the MG HS PHEV, Toyota RAV-4 Hybrid, Honda CR-V, and other comparable crossovers, according to details.

It boasts a well-known 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces a respectable 240 horsepower and 530 Newton-meters of torque when paired with the output of an electric motor.

Only the front wheels receive power from the hybrid powertrain thanks to Haval’s 2-speed hybrid transmission (DHT). From 0 to 100 kilometers per hour, the car can sprint in about 7.5 seconds.

According to Hameed, the H6 HEV can travel 18 kilometers in a litre through city traffic, and on the highway, the efficiency is considerably higher. In order to protect the electric motor and battery, the H6 HEV’s top speed is restricted to 180 km/h, he added.

The 2.0T AWD version’s equivalent features for the H6 HEV include:

  • Traction and Stability Control
  • Hill Start Assist and Descent Control
  • 6 airbags
  • Autonomous Braking
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Collision Warning
  • 360º camera
  • Wireless charging
  • Climate Control with rear A.C. vents
  • Electronic parking brake
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Ventilated seats
  • Multiple drive modes
  • Ambient lighting
  • Smart infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto configuration
  • Heads-up Display (HuD)
  • Keyless entry and go

Haval H6 Price in Pakistan

Haval H6 price in Pakistan is:

Booking AmountRs. 1.9 million
PriceRs. 9.75 million
Compared to the 1.5T FWD and 2.0T AWD versions, the Haval H6 HEV is a significant improvement, notably in terms of performance and efficiency. However, a better model also justifies a higher price.

However, this is a positive move from SEWL that is probably going to inspire other regional automakers to follow its lead.

