XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 9th Nov 2022

A bearish cloud is following the cryptocurrency market, notably among the top 100 assets, and is wallowing in the XRP price. On its daily time frame chart, the international money transfer cryptocurrency is trending 5.7% lower as bulls rush to protect support, marked around $0.4280.

XRP has surpassed DOGE, the largest meme coin, and is now the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Compared to Dogecoin’s $14 billion, the cross-border payments token has a $22 billion market share.

Due to the numerous advancements made inside their respective ecosystems over the past few weeks, these two coins have become very alluring to investors. The XRP Army thinks Ripple has the best chance of succeeding in the legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Because of this, more cryptocurrency aficionados are supporting XRP, and analysts expect it to burst beyond the $1 mark before the end of 2022, laying the stage for another surge to its all-time high of $3.40.

In addition, Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter brought Dogecoin back into the spotlight. The CEO of the microblogging network and richest man in the world has suggested incorporating DOGE into Twitter. Dogecoin’s price has increased 73.70% in the previous two weeks and 67.60% over the past three months as a result of Musk’s enthusiasm for the meme coin.

XRP Price Today

XRP Price Prediction Since the US regulatory institute initiated the action in December 2020, the Ripple v. SEC litigation has dragged on for almost two years. The SEC's accusations that Ripple Labs and its top executives earned cash by issuing unregistered securities to investors had a negative effect on XRP. Significant cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase delisted XRP as a tradeable asset, which caused a sharp price decline. Since losing its position as the third-largest cryptocurrency on the market as a result of this bad news and selling pressure, XRP has found it difficult to keep up with its competitors. However, the biggest cross-border money remittance token may soon make a breakthrough. If the SEC loses, XRP might soar once more if exchanges decide to list it again.