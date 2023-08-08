Kia Motors Shuts Down Four Dealerships in Pakistan

Car manufacturers in Pakistan are facing significant challenges due to inflation and reduced production.





Car manufacturers are facing significant challenges with their sales and revenues due to persistent inflation and reduced production. This has led to several companies scaling back their operations to control costs and safeguard their financial stability.

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has recently announced the closure of four dealerships throughout Pakistan. The official press release did not provide a specific reason for this decision.

The listed dealerships have been shut down:

KIA Motors Hanna Lake, Quetta

KIA Motors, Chenab, Gujrat

KIA Motors Gateway, Mardan

Kia’s progress has considerably slowed down in contrast to the past two years due to ongoing economic challenges. Once considered one of Pakistan’s leading car manufacturers in terms of market share until mid-2022, the company is currently struggling to sell cars in the hundreds.

While there was a slight uptick in the company’s sales in June, it was insufficient to bring about a significant change. This is reasonable considering the precarious situation all car manufacturers in Pakistan are facing due to current conditions.

