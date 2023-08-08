Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kia Motors Shuts Down Four Dealerships in Pakistan

Kia Motors Shuts Down Four Dealerships in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Kia Motors Shuts Down Four Dealerships in Pakistan

Kia Motors Shuts Down Four Dealerships in Pakistan

Advertisement
  • Car manufacturers in Pakistan are facing significant challenges due to inflation and reduced production.
  • Kia’s sales have slowed down significantly in recent months due to the economic challenges.
  • The company is currently struggling to sell cars in the hundreds.
Advertisement

Car manufacturers are facing significant challenges with their sales and revenues due to persistent inflation and reduced production. This has led to several companies scaling back their operations to control costs and safeguard their financial stability.

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has recently announced the closure of four dealerships throughout Pakistan. The official press release did not provide a specific reason for this decision.

The listed dealerships have been shut down:

  • KIA Motors Hanna Lake, Quetta
  • KIA Motors, Chenab, Gujrat
    • Advertisement
  • KIA Motors Avenue, Dera Ghazi Khan
  • KIA Motors Gateway, Mardan

Kia’s progress has considerably slowed down in contrast to the past two years due to ongoing economic challenges. Once considered one of Pakistan’s leading car manufacturers in terms of market share until mid-2022, the company is currently struggling to sell cars in the hundreds.

While there was a slight uptick in the company’s sales in June, it was insufficient to bring about a significant change. This is reasonable considering the precarious situation all car manufacturers in Pakistan are facing due to current conditions.

Also Read

Hyundai Elantra Latest Price in Pakistan August 2023
Hyundai Elantra Latest Price in Pakistan August 2023

earch Hyundai Elantra: 6th Generation sedan by search Hyundai in Pakistan. Stylish design: Dominant front grille,...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story