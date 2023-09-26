Etisalat hiring for a variety of positions in UAE, with salaries up to AED 11,000

Etisalat, a major telecommunications company in the UAE, is expanding its workforce and offering various job opportunities.

To apply for these jobs, you should meet certain criteria:

Educational Qualifications

The required educational background varies depending on the job. Some positions may require a bachelor’s degree, while others may accept relevant diplomas or certifications.

Experience

The level of work experience needed varies by job, and there are opportunities for both entry-level and experienced professionals.

Skills

Depending on the role, you may need skills in areas like customer service, sales, IT, marketing, finance, or human resources.

Communication

Strong English communication skills are usually necessary, and knowing Arabic might be advantageous.

Here’s how you can apply for jobs at Etisalat

Visit Etisalat’s Careers Page: Go to Etisalat’s official careers page on their website.

Search for Jobs: Look through the available job listings to find positions that match your qualifications and career objectives.

Create an Account: You’ll likely need to register on the Etisalat careers portal to apply for jobs. This allows you to save your resume and keep track of your applications.

Submit Your Application: Fill out the online application form, including your resume and any required documents.

Prepare for Interviews: If your application is shortlisted, be ready for interviews and assessments during the hiring process.