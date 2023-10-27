Crown Group Unveils Two Models Of Electric Bike

In a significant stride towards environmentally conscious transportation, Crown Group, in collaboration with its Chinese partners Dongjin Group and Benling Group, showcased their commitment to sustainable mobility at the Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) 2023. The event unveiled two groundbreaking electric wonders, the “Benling E-Scooty” and the “Benling E-Bike,” poised to transform the way Pakistanis commute.

Crown Group, a major player in the local automotive industry, is making waves in the electric vehicle (EV) market. With the looming climate crisis and a growing energy shortage, this shift towards sustainable solutions represents a timely and essential step in the right direction.

Benling E-Scooty:

The Benling E-Scooty packs impressive features, making it a frontrunner in the electric scooter market. Key specifications include:

Motor: 1000W Brushless

Battery Type: 60V/32Ah

Controller: Intelligent Controller

Charging Time: 8 Hours

Dimensions: 1850 x 700 x 1080mm

Maximum Speed: 50 km/h

Range: 100 km–105 km

Wheelbase: 1330mm

Ground Clearance: 130mm

Loading Capacity: 200 kg

Available Colors: Black, Blue, Red, Grey, and White

Net Weight: 113 kg

Crown Group offers three variants of the E-Scooty with varying mileage ranges to cater to different commuting needs:

72V/32AMP: 120km per charge

60V/32AMP: 105km per charge

72V/20AMP: 70km per charge

Benling E-Bike:

The Benling E-Bike is another remarkable addition to Crown Group’s EV lineup. Key specifications include:

Motor: 1000W Brushless

Battery Type: 72V/32Ah

Controller: 15 tubes with four-speed modes

Charging Time: 6–8 Hours

Dimensions: 1770 x 690 x 1110mm

Maximum Speed: 60 km/h

Range: 100 km–105 km

Wheelbase: 1110mm

Ground Clearance: 130mm

Loading Capacity: 200 kg

Net Weight: 80 kg

A Glimpse into the Green Future

As the world collectively pivots towards sustainable living, Crown Group’s entry into the electric vehicle market signifies a step in the right direction for Pakistan’s automotive industry. More than just introducing vehicles, Crown Group is ushering in a new era of conscientious and sustainable commuting in Pakistan.

The company’s commitment to environmental responsibility is further reflected in their offering of an 18-month motor and battery warranty. This assurance provides peace of mind for customers venturing into the world of electric transportation.

With their electric scooters and e-bikes, Crown Group is leading the charge towards a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for Pakistan’s commuters. These eco-friendly vehicles will not only reduce carbon emissions but also help alleviate the growing energy crisis in the country. Crown Group’s bold move is undoubtedly a beacon of hope for a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow.

In a world facing environmental challenges, Crown Group’s electric vehicles offer a glimpse into a future where sustainable commuting is the norm and the air is cleaner. The Benling E-Scooty and E-Bike are not just vehicles; they are the embodiment of a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Pakistan.

