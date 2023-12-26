Suzuki Cultus 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

Suzuki Wagon R 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan & Features, December Update
The Suzuki Cultus, a popular and reliable hatchback, has been a mainstay in the Pakistani automotive market. As anticipation builds, Suzuki enthusiasts are eager to explore the features and pricing of the upcoming Suzuki Cultus 2024 model. In this article, we delve into the expected price and key specifications that make the Suzuki Cultus 2024 a noteworthy contender in its class.
Engine Performance
The Suzuki Cultus 2024 is expected to maintain its reputation for fuel efficiency and reliable performance. It is likely to be equipped with a powerful yet fuel-efficient engine, ensuring a smooth driving experience for both city commuting and highway travel.
Exterior Design
Suzuki has been known for its practical and stylish designs, and the Cultus 2024 is expected to continue this trend. Sleek lines, a modern front grille, and aerodynamic features are anticipated to contribute to the overall aesthetic appeal of the vehicle.
Interior Comfort and Features
The interior of the Suzuki Cultus 2024 is expected to focus on comfort and convenience. With spacious seating, advanced infotainment systems, and modern amenities, the vehicle aims to provide a pleasant driving experience for both the driver and passengers.
Safety Features
Safety is a paramount consideration in modern vehicles, and the Suzuki Cultus 2024 is expected to be equipped with essential safety features. Antilock Braking System (ABS), airbags, and other safety technologies are likely to be integrated to enhance the overall safety of the vehicle.
Fuel Efficiency
Suzuki has excelled in offering vehicles with impressive fuel efficiency, and the Cultus 2024 is expected to continue this trend. A fuel-efficient engine coupled with Suzuki’s engineering expertise is likely to make the vehicle an economical choice for daily commuting.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
Suzuki Cultus VXR
998 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 3,718,000
Suzuki Cultus VXL
998 cc, Manual, Petrol
PKR 4,084,000
Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift
998 cc, Automatic, Petrol
PKR 4,366,000
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|785 KG
|Overall Width
|1600 mm
|Boot Space
|254 L
|Overall Height
|1540 mm
|Seating Capacity
|5 persons
|Wheel Base
|2425 mm
|No. of Doors
|5 doors
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Engine Type
|Petrol
|Turbo Charger
|None
|Displacement
|998 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Drive Train
|FWD
|Cylinder Configuration
|In Line
|Horse Power
|67 HP @ 6000 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Torque
|90 Nm @ 3500 RPM
|Valves per Cylinder
|4
|Fuel System
|Multipoint Injection
|Valve Mechanism
|DOHC 12 valves
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission Type
|Manual
|Gearbox
|5 – speed
|Steering Type
|Rack & Pinion
|Minimum Turning Radius
|4.7m
|Power Assisted
|Electronic Power Steering
|Front Suspension
|McPherson Strut Coil Springs
|Front Brakes
|Ventilated Disc
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam with Coil Springs
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Wheel Type
|Steel wheels with Full wheel Caps
|Tyre Size
|165/65/R14
|Wheel Size
|14 in
|Spare Tyre
|PCD
|4 x 100mm
|Spare Tyre Size
|14 in
|Mileage City
|16 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Mileage Highway
|18 KM/L
