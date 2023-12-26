Advertisement
Suzuki Cultus 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

Articles
Suzuki Cultus 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

The Suzuki Cultus, a popular and reliable hatchback, has been a mainstay in the Pakistani automotive market. As anticipation builds, Suzuki enthusiasts are eager to explore the features and pricing of the upcoming Suzuki Cultus 2024 model. In this article, we delve into the expected price and key specifications that make the Suzuki Cultus 2024 a noteworthy contender in its class.

Engine Performance

The Suzuki Cultus 2024 is expected to maintain its reputation for fuel efficiency and reliable performance. It is likely to be equipped with a powerful yet fuel-efficient engine, ensuring a smooth driving experience for both city commuting and highway travel.

Exterior Design

Suzuki Cultus 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

Suzuki has been known for its practical and stylish designs, and the Cultus 2024 is expected to continue this trend. Sleek lines, a modern front grille, and aerodynamic features are anticipated to contribute to the overall aesthetic appeal of the vehicle.

Interior Comfort and Features

The interior of the Suzuki Cultus 2024 is expected to focus on comfort and convenience. With spacious seating, advanced infotainment systems, and modern amenities, the vehicle aims to provide a pleasant driving experience for both the driver and passengers.

Suzuki Cultus 2024: Latest Price in Pakistan, December Update

Safety Features

Safety is a paramount consideration in modern vehicles, and the Suzuki Cultus 2024 is expected to be equipped with essential safety features. Antilock Braking System (ABS), airbags, and other safety technologies are likely to be integrated to enhance the overall safety of the vehicle.

Fuel Efficiency

Suzuki has excelled in offering vehicles with impressive fuel efficiency, and the Cultus 2024 is expected to continue this trend. A fuel-efficient engine coupled with Suzuki’s engineering expertise is likely to make the vehicle an economical choice for daily commuting.

Suzuki Cultus 2024 Latest Price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price

Suzuki Cultus VXR

998 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 3,718,000

Suzuki Cultus VXL

998 cc, Manual, Petrol

PKR 4,084,000

Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift

998 cc, Automatic, Petrol

PKR 4,366,000

Suzuki Cultus 2024 Key Specifications

Dimensions

Overall Length3600 mm
Kerb Weight785 KG
Overall Width1600 mm
Boot Space254 L
Overall Height1540 mm
Seating Capacity5 persons
Wheel Base2425 mm
No. of Doors5 doors
Ground Clearance145 mm
Engine/ Motor
Engine TypePetrol
Turbo ChargerNone
Displacement998 cc
No. of Cylinders3
Drive TrainFWD
Cylinder ConfigurationIn Line
Horse Power67 HP @ 6000 RPM
Compression Ratio11.0:1
Torque90 Nm @ 3500 RPM
Valves per Cylinder4
Fuel SystemMultipoint Injection
Valve MechanismDOHC 12 valves
Max Speed180 KM/H
Transmission
Transmission TypeManual
Gearbox5 – speed
Steering
Steering TypeRack & Pinion
Minimum Turning Radius4.7m
Power AssistedElectronic Power Steering
Suspension & Brakes
Front SuspensionMcPherson Strut Coil Springs
Front BrakesVentilated Disc
Rear SuspensionTorsion Beam with Coil Springs
Rear BrakesDrum
Wheels and Tyres
Wheel TypeSteel wheels with Full wheel Caps
Tyre Size165/65/R14
Wheel Size14 in
Spare Tyre
PCD4 x 100mm
Spare Tyre Size14 in
Fuel Economy
Mileage City16 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity35 L
Mileage Highway18 KM/L
