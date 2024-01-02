Advertisement
Honda Pridor price in Pakistan – January 2024

Honda Pridor price in Pakistan – January 2024

Atlas Honda introduced the Pridor, a 100-cc bike that remains popular despite its niche status. Replacing the previous 100cc model, the Pridor comes with features like EURO-II Standard compliance, an enhanced carburetor, a stylish muffler with a chrome guard, and a bright headlight.

The bike boasts a robust suspension, a crankcase emission control system, and an improved taillight design.

Honda Pridor features

EngineOHV air-cooled single cylinder
Transmission4 speed
Bore and Stroke50 x 49.5 mm
StartingKick start
Ground Clearance156 mm
Tyre at Front:2.75–18/4 PR
Tyre at Back2.75–18 6 PR
ColorsBlack and red
Dry Weight96 KG

While the Honda Pridor may not be the top-selling bike for the company, it focuses on the low-income market due to its impressive fuel efficiency. Despite rising bike prices during record inflation, the Pridor’s combination of style, comfort, economy, and safety continues to attract buyers and drive sales.

Honda Pridor price in Pakistan

In January 2024, the price of a Honda Pridor is Rs208,900.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

