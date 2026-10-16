Friday, October 16, 2026
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Friday, October 16, 2026
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16-OCT-2026
PETROL
-3.63 PKR
Rs. 390.23/ltr
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+0.30 PKR
Rs. 396.96/ltr
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Flour prices climb in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities

The data showed that flour prices had risen sharply in several cities.

Web Desk October 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Residents of Karachi are paying the highest prices for flour in Pakistan, with a 20-kilogram bag costing Rs3,540 after an increase of Rs140, according to documents from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The data showed that flour prices had risen sharply in several cities, with Faisalabad recording an increase of Rs800 per 20-kg bag, taking the price to Rs3,000.

In Khuzdar, the price increased by Rs400 to Rs3,400, while Larkana recorded a rise of Rs300 to Rs3,200. In Hyderabad, the price went up by Rs280 to Rs3,480.

In Quetta, a 20-kg bag of flour became Rs190 more expensive, reaching Rs3,220. In Sukkur, the price increased by Rs140 to Rs3,200.

In Punjab, the price of a 20-kg bag stood at Rs2,933 in Sargodha. In Multan, it rose by Rs66 to Rs2,933, while Bahawalpur recorded an increase of Rs40, taking the price to Rs3,000.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, flour was selling for Rs3,300 per 20-kg bag in Peshawar and Rs3,200 in Bannu.

In the federal capital, Islamabad, the price reached Rs3,373, while it remained unchanged at Rs3,333 in Rawalpindi.

The price stood at Rs3,000 in Gujranwala, Rs3,133 in Sialkot and Rs2,300 in Lahore, according to the bureau's figures.

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