Flour prices surge in major Pakistani cities

The bureau’s latest data showed that prices of 20 essential items increased during the week.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s weekly inflation rose 0.57%, while the annual inflation rate climbed to 11.97%, as flour, chicken, pulses and other essential commodities became more expensive, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The bureau’s latest data showed that prices of 20 essential items increased during the week, six declined and 25 remained unchanged.

Flour prices rose 5.69%, chicken 4.93%, gram pulse 3.99% and tomatoes 2.40%. Petrol, lentils, tea and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) also became more expensive.

The price of a 20-kilogram flour bag increased sharply in several cities. In Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar, the bag was priced at up to Rs3,400.

In Rawalpindi, the price rose by Rs347 to Rs3,333, while in Sialkot it increased by Rs333 to Rs3,133. In Sukkur, a 20kg bag became Rs300 more expensive, reaching Rs3,060, while in Hyderabad it rose by Rs200 to Rs3,200.

In Quetta, the price increased by Rs70 to Rs3,030, while in Multan it rose by Rs66 to Rs2,866.

Flour prices remained unchanged at Rs2,300 per 20kg bag in Lahore and Rs2,200 in Faisalabad.

Among items that became cheaper during the week, banana prices fell 2.81%, diesel 1.37%, potatoes 0.89% and sugar 0.37%, according to the data.

Annual Inflation

The bureau’s figures showed substantial increases in the prices of several commodities and utilities over the past year.

On an annual basis, onion prices surged 100.24%, while LPG became 68.55% more expensive. Electricity charges rose 58.59%, petrol 47.52% and diesel 42.52%.

Wheat flour prices increased 32.60% year over year. Red chilli powder rose 15.55%, mutton 15.02%, beef 12.60% and chicken 9.44%. Plain bread became 8.99% more expensive, while yogurt prices increased 8.08%.

However, several items recorded annual price declines. Potato prices fell 39.51% and tomato prices dropped 37.07%. Sugar became 22.44% cheaper, eggs 18.88% and powdered salt 14.81%.